Building destroyed, roof collapses during fire at seaside hotel in Ogunquit

Ogunquit Fire
Ogunquit Fire(Ogunquit Fire Department)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OGUNQUIT Maine (WMTW) - A fire destroyed parts of a hotel in Ogunquit overnight.

Multiple crews were called to the Terrace by the Sea hotel on Wharf Lane Wednesday. Officials say the fire was fully involved by the time the first crews arrived at the seaside units.

In addition, the roof of the 4-unit, single-story building had collapsed.

Firefighters were able to protect nearby buildings and vehicles from the flames, stopping them from spreading.

Ogunquit Fire, as well as fire crews from Wells, York Beach and Kennebunk were able to put out the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

The fire department is asking those who are out walking to avoid the boardwalk between Bridge Street and Wharf Lane.

