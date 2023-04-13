BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today. A weak warm front will move into the state today allowing warmer air to move back into the region. The warm front may provide us with a few clouds but overall sunshine is expected to prevail today. Highs will reach the 60s for most spots and possibly some low 70s (mainly south and west of Bangor). Winds will turn onshore which will keep coastal areas a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight and temperatures will remain mild with lows only dropping to the 40s to near 50°.

Our Friday looks fantastic as well with partly to mostly sunny skies again and highs in the 60s for most spots, some low 70s possible again especially south and west of Bangor. Slightly cooler air will begin to move into the state later Friday and Friday night, setting us up with some cooler weather as we head into the weekend. Our Saturday looks good with high pressure in control. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid-50s to low and mid-60s. High pressure will remain over the area Sunday giving us a mix of sun and clouds again with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes Region will bring more clouds and the chance of showers into our forecast for Monday.

The warmest days of this fantastic stretch will be today and tomorrow. We'll gradually cool off this weekend into early next week. (WABI)

Our dry stretch of weather will continue for the next few days. Shower chances come into the forecast Sunday night and Monday (WABI)

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-73°, cooler along the coast where temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 41°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.