10 Years Later: Local Boston Marathon bombing survivor shows importance of support groups

Old Town’s Annette Emerson was watching her friends finish the race when it took place
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The 127th Boston Marathon is on Monday. This year’s race marks the 10-year anniversary of the bombing that killed three people and injured 281.

Old Town’s Annette Emerson was watching her friends finish the race when it took place.

She suffers from hearing loss in both ears, high anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the years since, she’s joined support groups, completed marathons, tribute runs, and 5k races, and offered her automatic-qualifier bib to veterans and military members.

Emerson explained the importance of having her new family along in her journey.

“There were many people who were injured that day, but some of the injuries are invisible. You can’t see them. You don’t know what that person is suffering through, and I think there needs to be more understanding. It’s not just friends. They’re my family. We’re a big family together. We really need each other,” said Emerson.

Emerson is returning for the One Boston Day memorial walk and ceremony on Saturday in addition to Monday’s race.

She works at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Bangor.

She said it’s an honor to help veterans suffering from PTSD.

