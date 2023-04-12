Windy & A Bit Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front crossing the state during the night last night will lead to a cooler day today. A tight pressure gradient over the area will result in a gusty northwest wind today with gusts to 30-35 MPH likely for most locales and some gusts to 40-45 MPH possible across the higher terrain. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid-40s to around 50° north and 50s elsewhere. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and the wind will diminish. Lows will drop to the 30s for most spots with some 20s possible across the north.

High pressure returns to bring us beautiful weather for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. A light southwest wind will usher warmer air back to the region with highs expected to reach the 60s for most spots. Winds will likely turn onshore along the coastline which will keep coastal areas a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Friday looks great as well with partly to mostly sunny skies again and highs in the 60s for most spots, some low 70s possible especially south and west of Bangor. This great stretch of weather will continue as we head into the weekend too. Unsettled weather in the form of rain showers will return to our forecast Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs between 48°-60°, coolest north. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 29°-39°. Winds will become light and variable

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 59°-69°, coolest along the coast and across the far north.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

