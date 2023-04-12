Waterville Planning Board heard preliminary plans for an apartment complex along Front Street

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - “This is really the public’s first opportunity to hear about the plan,” Todd Alexander said.

The Waterville Planning Board heard preliminary plans for an apartment complex within two buildings along Front Street.

“We really wanted this development to connect with and be a continuation of Main Street and follow the traditional Main Street development patterns,” Alexander said.

This means that Head of Falls Village, the 63-unit apartment complex would have first floor commercial and retail spaces, consistent with the downtown area.

Vice President of Renewal Housing Associates Todd Alexander, says the housing complex will have 18 affordable housing units and the rest will be at market rate, which would in turn help free up space for low-income renters.

“There may be somebody who can afford a market rate apartment and they aspire for that market rate apartment but they don’t have any choice and so they are living in something that for them is substandard for their needs and they actually can end up consuming a housing unit that might be more appropriate for a more moderate-income household,” Alexander said.

While the planning board and the public had positive feedback, a reoccurring concern was parking.

“60 days ago, we had a plan with 70 some odd parking spaces, and we have been pushing and pulling different parts of the site designs to get to 91,” Alexander said.

Still, the concern is that 91 spaces is not enough for customers and residents of the unit.

“so, there is always room for a little bit more improving, i think, but it comes at a sacrifice, we might lose a little of a landscaped area,” Alexander said.

Alexander says there are two more meetings including one where the planning board votes on the project.

Once approved, the first steps are to demolish the old structures including Damons’s beverage and redemption and creative sounds, where the B structure of the building would be located.

“There is quite a bit of site work that has to be done for first, so that could take us right into next year, and if all goes well, hopefully, we could start constructing the building sometime next year,” Alexander said.

