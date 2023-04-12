Warm Weather To End The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our northeast and high pressure to our southwest will continue to produce a tight pressure gradient across the region. Northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph at times and will begin to taper off after sunset. The rest of the night will have MUCH lighter winds along with mostly clear skies. Lows will range from the upper 20s over the north to close to 40° near the Augusta area.

Winds will quickly taper off after sunset. (WABI)

An elevated fire danger threat will last through Saturday due to mild conditions, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.

The upper-level ridge will begin to center itself on the northeast by Thursday and Friday. These will be our warmest days of the extended forecast. Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

A mild and mostly sunny day for Thursday with above normal highs. (WABI)

Friday will have plenty of sunshine with the chance for record breaking highs. Widespread 60s with locations along I-95 expected to reach the 70s. It does appear that the ridge will not be as amplified on Friday, this means that temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than originally expected.

Warmest day of the week with widespread 60s & 70s. (WABI)

By the weekend, the upper-level ridge will move to our east allowing an upper-level low to begin to move in. Highs on Saturday will still be in the 50s & 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be another low-pressure system that will begin to move into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing more clouds and the chance for rain showers that will last through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will also return to near seasonable levels in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Dry conditions over the next few days. Rain chances increase Sunday night into early next week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Winds tapering off after sunset. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to close to 40°. NW WNW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. SSW wind 5-15 mph. A sea breeze along the coast will keep highs slightly cooler for coastal areas.

FRIDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny skies. Widespread 60s for highs with some areas along I-95 headed for the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs in the 40s& 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

