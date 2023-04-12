UMaine Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

The list includes six individuals and three teams.

The induction ceremony takes place on Friday Sept. 29 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The hall announced the list in a press release:

“Honorees include James (Jim) Boylen, an all-conference guard and former National Basketball Association (NBA) head coach; Calvin (Cal) Ingraham, leading goal scorer on the 1993 men’s ice hockey national champions; Annabelle Hamilton, two-time field hockey All-American; Stacey Porrini (Clingan), three-time all-conference women’s basketball forward; Alexis Soulharis (McNichols), softball career hits leader and regional All-American; Anthony (Rameek) Wright, Associated Press All-American football wide receiver; the 1959-60 men’s basketball team; and the only two undefeated teams (1951 and 1961) in the Black Bears 131-year history of football.”

