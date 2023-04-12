UMaine Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

The list includes six individuals and three teams
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

The list includes six individuals and three teams
The list includes six individuals and three teams(WABI)

The list includes six individuals and three teams.

The induction ceremony takes place on Friday Sept. 29 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The hall announced the list in a press release:

“Honorees include James (Jim) Boylen, an all-conference guard and former National Basketball Association (NBA) head coach; Calvin (Cal) Ingraham, leading goal scorer on the 1993 men’s ice hockey national champions; Annabelle Hamilton, two-time field hockey All-American; Stacey Porrini (Clingan), three-time all-conference women’s basketball forward; Alexis Soulharis (McNichols), softball career hits leader and regional All-American; Anthony (Rameek) Wright, Associated Press All-American football wide receiver; the 1959-60 men’s basketball team; and the only two undefeated teams (1951 and 1961) in the Black Bears 131-year history of football.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

He’s thankful to have coached in a football-loving community
Longtime Bucksport football coach Joel Sankey retires
Jenkins has 11 home runs in 26 games
Maine’s Jerry Jenkins off to fast double-digit home run start
Merritt was surprised during the school’s honors assembly
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication