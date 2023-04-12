UMaine to host head-shaving event to raise funds for childhood cancer research

“UMaine’s Shaving Saves 13th Annual Event” is on Saturday, April 15
St. Baldrick's Foundation: Children's Cancer Research
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide.

This weekend, you can help fund the research that will help save children’s lives - by going bald!

The University of Maine is hosting the “UMaine’s Shaving Saves 13th Annual Event” on Saturday.

The goal is to raise $20,000 for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

All proceeds will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

More than $6,600 has been raised, so far.

That will help support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for childhood cancer.

You can join the fight by fundraising, showing up, and shaving your head if you wish.

“Even if people don’t have the money they want to donate, they don’t need to feel pressured to donate if they come to our event. We just really want them to come and take pictures and be there to hear the speaker. We’re fortunate enough to have a guest speaker from St. Baldrick’s, a researcher. They’ll be giving a virtual presentation, so we’re really excited to have people there and enjoy the day, raising awareness for a really worthy cause,” said UMaine student, Lara Chern.

The event will start at 12 p.m. Saturday at the University of Maine IMRC Center, 101 Stewart Commons, Orono, ME.

If you can’t make it to the event and would like to donate, you can do so online.

