Police make fentanyl bust: ‘Enough to kill the entire population of Portland’

A seizure of a large amount of fentanyl led to the arrest of two people in Portland.
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A seizure of a sizable amount of fentanyl led to the arrest of two people in Portland. Officials say the amount of fentanyl seized is large enough that it could kill the entire population of the city.

Authorities say the seizure stemmed from a traffic stop Sunday night on Park Avenue.

Officers seized 137 grams of fentanyl. Portland police remarked in their release that two milligrams is considered lethal to many.

Also seized during the stop: 228 grams of methamphetamines, 53 grams of cocaine base, 25 grams of cocaine HCL, 73 Xanax pills and $2,606 in cash.

Authorities say Matthew Carey faces two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Steven Hanson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamines and taken into custody on weapons charges.

A third person, Monica Sprinkle, was not taken into arrested but was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Both Casey and Hanson have been taken to Cumberland County Jail.

