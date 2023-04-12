New legislation could limit political influence over late term abortion in Maine

Several states have been fighting to protect abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court...
Several states have been fighting to protect abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A broad coalition is endorsing legislation to make clear in Maine law that a decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy will be made by a woman and her doctor not politicians.

The coalition is made up of religious leaders, medical professionals, and reproductive experts who are advocating for a woman’s right to a late term abortion is to be decided by a medical professional.

The Governor’s bill, sponsored Speaker Talbot Ross and cosponsored by Senate President Jackson, was introduced Tuesday.

This comes as abortion rights remain under attack across the country, after last week’s ruling from a Federal judge in Texas blocking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

Current Maine Law allows for abortion later in pregnancy to “preserve the life or health of the mother”, but the coalition argues this prescriptive approach to legislating a medical procedure fails to effectively address the wide variety of circumstances faced by pregnant women.

The new legislation removes these limitations from law and, instead, states that the personal decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy will be made between a woman and her doctor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

2023 Big Gig winner announced
2023 Big Gig winner announced
WellNurse Room
One partnership is working to bring more nurses into the field
FILE: Valley Avenue homeless encampment in Bangor
Bangor clearing out homeless encampments on Valley Ave.
Acadia Hospital
Bangor hospital awarded $500K grant for fundraising effort