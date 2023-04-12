New legislation could limit political influence over late term abortion in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A broad coalition is endorsing legislation to make clear in Maine law that a decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy will be made by a woman and her doctor not politicians.

The coalition is made up of religious leaders, medical professionals, and reproductive experts who are advocating for a woman’s right to a late term abortion is to be decided by a medical professional.

The Governor’s bill, sponsored Speaker Talbot Ross and cosponsored by Senate President Jackson, was introduced Tuesday.

This comes as abortion rights remain under attack across the country, after last week’s ruling from a Federal judge in Texas blocking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

Current Maine Law allows for abortion later in pregnancy to “preserve the life or health of the mother”, but the coalition argues this prescriptive approach to legislating a medical procedure fails to effectively address the wide variety of circumstances faced by pregnant women.

The new legislation removes these limitations from law and, instead, states that the personal decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy will be made between a woman and her doctor.

