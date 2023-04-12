Mills announces grant to strengthen Maine’s early childhood system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday her administration will use a federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system.

The $24 million grant will help children and families enhance a variety of early childhood services for Maine children aged five or younger.

These will include expanded outreach and programming to families with young children ands pilot projects to make pre-K more accessible.

It will include professional development for early childhood educators, and financial support for child care providers to improve their program offerings.

The grant will run over three years.

