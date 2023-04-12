Maine’s Jerry Jenkins off to fast double-digit home run start

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine slugger Jerry Jenkins is driving the baseball this spring to the tune of 11 home runs in 26 games.

Jenkins said his offseason lifting and tee work plan has paid off.

He’s taking a patient approach at the plate waiting on pitches to drive.

Jenkins has especially come along on hitting offerings on the outer half of the plate to all fields.

“I believe if I stay level-grounded with myself, humble, hungry, and consistent in my mindset in the box just relaxing, I believe I can finish out the year stronger,” said Jenkins, sophomore first baseman/designated hitter.

Jenkins is looking forward to helping his team in a key series this weekend in Binghamton.

Maine is first in America East at 9-0 in conference games.

The Bearcats are second at 5-1.

