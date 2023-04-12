Maine woman charged with buying guns that ended up in LA

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has been charged with buying dozens of guns that allegedly were provided to gangs in Southern California last year, federal prosecutors said.

Jennifer Scruggs, 35, of Turner, attested that she purchased 55 guns from three federally licensed firearms dealers in Auburn, Turner and Whitefield for her own use while she was actually buying them for others, law enforcement officials said.

Scruggs, who has been charged with 10 counts of making illegal straw gun purchases, made her first court appearance on Monday, according to prosecutors.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Her attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

The purchases were made over a three-month period last year and were allegedly provided to gang members in California, but Scruggs also reported that two of the guns were stolen from her, law enforcement officials said.

A law enforcement affidavit states two of the guns were recovered by Los Angeles police, and one was fired by a man who shouted, “Crypts,” which was an apparent mistaken reference to the Crips street gang.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

