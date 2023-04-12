Maine fisherman finds military rocket entangled in lobster trap

The 5ft. long military rocket was found about 20 miles off shore
Pease, his stern man, and his dog were aboard his boat, the Beverly E, when he found something...
Pease, his stern man, and his dog were aboard his boat, the Beverly E, when he found something tangled up in his trawler’s rope.(Cameron Pease)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t hear about every day.

A couple of lobstermen find a military rocket stuck in their traps.

That’s what happened to Captain Cameron Pease of Cushing on Monday afternoon.

He, his stern man, and his dog were aboard his boat, the Beverly E, when Pease found something tangled up in his trawler’s rope.

He pulled it up, cleaned it off, not expecting to find a five-foot rocket, weighing about 150 pounds.

Pease contacted a local warden who then contacted the State Police Bomb Squad to detonate it.

On Wednesday April 11, 2023 at approximately 9:00 am, Maine State Police Bomb Squad Commander Patrick Pescitelli...

Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Given the fact it was rattling around on the boat all day, and then in his truck bed as he carried it home that night, authorities say it’s lucky it did not go off.

“They ended up doing an X-ray on it and found that everything in the tip was all there and attached,” Pease said. “It still should have been able to go off, so they used another small dynamite piece and triggered off another one. They said there was 3 to 5lbs. of explosives in the top of it, so I’m not sure how much did not go off being under water for a good 20 years. On the top of the missile, it said it had expired in 2003 so, who knows how long it had been down since before then.”

Pease is still unsure exactly where it came from.

It’s possible it could have come from another ship or aircraft.

After doing some Googling, Pease believes it’s a high velocity aircraft rocket that was most likely used during the 1940s or 50s.

Here’s something ya don’t see everyday. Captain Cameron Pease, F/V Beverly E out of Cushing, had an unexpected...

Posted by Salt Baked Photography on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

The Maine State Geologist is retiring after 26 years
Mills announces grant to strengthen Maine’s early childhood system
Officials were first called to the home on Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
Affidavit: Husband who fatally shot wife in Alfred told police he didn’t mean to
Warm Weather Coming
Road with cones
AG office warns Mainers about paving scams
Maine State House
Gov. Janet Mills introduces bill to expand abortion rights in Maine