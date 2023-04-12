Maine fisherman finds military rocket entangled in lobster trap

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t hear about every day.

A couple of lobstermen find a military rocket stuck in their traps.

That’s what happened to Captain Cameron Pease of Cushing on Monday afternoon.

He, his stern man, and his dog were aboard his boat, the Beverly E, when Pease found something tangled up in his trawler’s rope.

He pulled it up, cleaned it off, not expecting to find a five-foot rocket, weighing about 150 pounds.

Pease contacted a local warden who then contacted the State Police Bomb Squad to detonate it.

On Wednesday April 11, 2023 at approximately 9:00 am, Maine State Police Bomb Squad Commander Patrick Pescitelli... Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Given the fact it was rattling around on the boat all day, and then in his truck bed as he carried it home that night, authorities say it’s lucky it did not go off.

“They ended up doing an X-ray on it and found that everything in the tip was all there and attached,” Pease said. “It still should have been able to go off, so they used another small dynamite piece and triggered off another one. They said there was 3 to 5lbs. of explosives in the top of it, so I’m not sure how much did not go off being under water for a good 20 years. On the top of the missile, it said it had expired in 2003 so, who knows how long it had been down since before then.”

Pease is still unsure exactly where it came from.

It’s possible it could have come from another ship or aircraft.

After doing some Googling, Pease believes it’s a high velocity aircraft rocket that was most likely used during the 1940s or 50s.

Here’s something ya don’t see everyday. Captain Cameron Pease, F/V Beverly E out of Cushing, had an unexpected... Posted by Salt Baked Photography on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.