Longtime competitors explain the ins and outs of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Terry Wescott and Bob Martin know what to expect from the K-Race.

“We do a lot of paddling beforehand. We went out and paddled Jan. 1 to get started. Then, we pre-race every one of the races we’ve done so far,” said Wescott.

Weather plays a factor into the water level and toughness of the race.

“We just take what the weather gives us. We’ve always been consistent on showing up every year. As far as race challenge, we try to do the best we can and have a good time. The main thing is to stay upright and dry,” said Martin.

“It’s supposed to be warm. If anything, I would say it’s going to be too warm. I like it a little bit cool because you pound out there for 16.5 miles,” said Wescott.

Chemistry is key in the canoe.

“Both of us are hard of hearing. We say ‘I didn’t hear you’ (laughs). A lot of it is just watching the motion of the bowman,” said Martin.

“Somebody has to know how to paddle, draw, read the water, and get around rocks,” said Wescott.

Finishing the race is a job well done.

“(I feel) relieved (laughs). The first years it was about the only race we did. We didn’t have any calloused-up hands, but we’ve done four races already together and have done quite well,” said Martin.

“I’m with people I like to be around, and it’s fun,” said Wescott.

Wescott and Martin have combined for 99 K-Races including Saturday’s 56th edition.

Wescott expects the weather to be warm enough for T-shirts with their life jackets.

Catch TV5′s broadcast of the race on Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m.

