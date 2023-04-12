Longtime Bucksport football coach Joel Sankey retires

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Joel Sankey is hanging up his whistle after a long football coaching career highlighted with two stints in Bucksport.

He’s thankful to have coached in a football-loving community (WABI)

His first tenure began in the mid-1970s, and his second one started in the early-1990s.

Sankey said he’s grateful to be a part of a football-loving community with Golden Buck players, coaches, and fans.

“You could ask me how many wins we have. I have no idea, none. I’ve never kept track of that. I think the impact I have with having players come back and thanking you years later (is nice). That’s nice to have when they come back or help volunteer and want to be a part of it,” said Sankey.

Sankey counts his Bucksport coaching influences as Bruce Morse for his weight training program, plus Bob Carmichael and Tom Sullivan for teaching toughness.

He said the program is in good hands with Sean Geagan taking over.

Sankey plans to travel to see his family members who have moved from Maine.

