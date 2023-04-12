Longtime Bucksport football coach Joel Sankey retires

He’s thankful to have coached in a football-loving community
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Joel Sankey is hanging up his whistle after a long football coaching career highlighted with two stints in Bucksport.

He’s thankful to have coached in a football-loving community
He’s thankful to have coached in a football-loving community(WABI)

His first tenure began in the mid-1970s, and his second one started in the early-1990s.

Sankey said he’s grateful to be a part of a football-loving community with Golden Buck players, coaches, and fans.

“You could ask me how many wins we have. I have no idea, none. I’ve never kept track of that. I think the impact I have with having players come back and thanking you years later (is nice). That’s nice to have when they come back or help volunteer and want to be a part of it,” said Sankey.

Sankey counts his Bucksport coaching influences as Bruce Morse for his weight training program, plus Bob Carmichael and Tom Sullivan for teaching toughness.

He said the program is in good hands with Sean Geagan taking over.

Sankey plans to travel to see his family members who have moved from Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Jenkins has 11 home runs in 26 games
Maine’s Jerry Jenkins off to fast double-digit home run start
The list includes six individuals and three teams
UMaine Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
Merritt was surprised during the school’s honors assembly
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication
Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication