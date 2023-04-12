Lawmakers, businesses and more show support for Maine Trail Bond

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In Augusta, a group of lawmakers from across the political spectrum announced their support for the Maine Trail Bond alongside economic, environmental, and recreational representatives.

The bond would provide $30 million for both the creation and maintenance of trails across the state.

“Our trails have mostly been built by volunteers, maintained by volunteers, and that’s not a sustainable approach,” said Pete Didisheim an Advocacy Director with the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Supporters noted the investment could make Maine the national trails leader.

“It will be an even more popular destination for people outside of the state, and that helps mom and pop shops, it helps towns, it helps build, you know, communities. People are relocating to the state of Maine, in part because they really value our trails. So, it’s not just the visitors. It’s the people who decide I want to live here,” Didisheim said

Supporters also argue a majority of Mainers, regardless of where they come from, would approve of the investment.

“It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is, you’re having a good time and connecting to the Maine outdoors,” said Didisheim.

Maine has a $3 billion outdoor recreation economy, and the investment could help develop towns across the state.

“So when we think about how do we provide opportunities for rural communities, and what do they need, we need more infrastructure. That’s going to encourage visits, especially in rural communities that are looking to diversify their economy through outdoor recreation,” George O’Keefe the Economic Development Director of the Town of Rumford.

The bond also pushes for trails to be made more accessible for individuals across a range of abilities.

“I know that there are a lot of places where it’s very difficult for people like you to go, and this bond will go a long way toward giving everyone access so that everyone can enjoy what Maine has to offer,” said Outdoor Accessibility Specialist Enock Glidden.

A public hearing is expected to be held later this month.

