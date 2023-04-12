Jameson Rodgers to perform at Bangor State Fair in August

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair has announced their headlining artist for this year’s fair.

Jameson Rodgers will be returning to Bangor to perform on Friday, August 4th at 7 p.m.

Rodgers is known for his Platinum Certified hits like “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14th.

