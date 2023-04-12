Jameson Rodgers to perform at Bangor State Fair in August

Jameson Rodgers performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at the Chevy...
Jameson Rodgers performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair has announced their headlining artist for this year’s fair.

Jameson Rodgers will be returning to Bangor to perform on Friday, August 4th at 7 p.m.

Rodgers is known for his Platinum Certified hits like “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14th.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!🎙 Jameson Rodgers will be returning to town to perform at the Bangor State Fair on Friday, August...

Posted by Bangor State Fair on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

A seizure of a large amount of fentanyl led to the arrest of two people in Portland.
Police make fentanyl bust: ‘Enough to kill the entire population of Portland’
Gavel
Maine woman charged with buying guns that ended up in LA
Several states have been fighting to protect abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court...
New legislation could limit political influence over late term abortion in Maine
2023 Big Gig winner announced
2023 Big Gig winner announced