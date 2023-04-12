Final shipment of bracelets to honor late Holden police chief are in

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A fundraiser by the Holden Fire Department to honor the town’s late police chief is wrapping up.

The department posted to Facebook on Wednesday that the final shipment of the ‘Chris Greeley End of Watch’ bracelets are in.

The bracelets were created to help raise money for Greeley’s “25 Days of Kindness” program he founded in 2017.

They are available for purchase with cash only at the town office and fire station.

The bracelets are $5 each.

