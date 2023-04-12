Canoe partners Bob Martin and Terry Wescott look back at Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race history

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bob Martin and Terry Wescott are canoeing partners who have enjoyed the storied tradition of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

They’ve combined for 99 races including Saturday’s 2023 edition (WABI)

“It’s kind of like the rites of spring. It’s fun to do. You have all of the family members of all the canoe people that do this. Where else could you have so much fun with 400 or 500 people on a beautiful day?” said Martin.

“I did it right after I got out of the service in ‘71. My uncle had come up and run it the year before that with a friend of his. His son, my cousin, and I thought ‘hey, let’s go do that,’ so we went and ran it. We got started and just couldn’t stop,” said Wescott.

Canoe materials may have changed, but designs are tried and true.

“There were some good models back in the day, and they’re still being used. Yeah, the Old Town White Lightnings, and some of the Kevlar boats were made in the early times. They’re still using pretty much the same hull design,” said Martin.

Martin and Wescott have seen the race’s history and characters firsthand.

“People that I paddled with got married, had kids, and went away from racing. Now, they’re back and getting their kids into racing. So, it’s making it evolve,” said Wescott.

“Costumes people put on are different each year. You always have the Gumby boat, the pirates, and who knows what else. Some had the Easter bunnies and so on. It’s just a good time, and everybody enjoys it,” said Martin.

The 2023 K-Race will be Martin’s 51st and Wescott’s 48th.

It’s the 56th edition of the race. TV5 will have a live broadcast from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.