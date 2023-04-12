Bangor Symphony Orchestra searches for new executive director

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra shared the news its executive director will be leaving the organization after a decade.

Wednesday, the BSO announced it will start a national search for their new executive director.

Brian Hinrichs is leaving the organization to become the new Executive Director of Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters starting in early May.

Sarah McCarthy, currently Director of Development for the BSO, has been named Interim Executive Director while they work to find a replacement for Hinrichs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.