Bangor Symphony Orchestra searches for new executive director
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra shared the news its executive director will be leaving the organization after a decade.
Wednesday, the BSO announced it will start a national search for their new executive director.
Brian Hinrichs is leaving the organization to become the new Executive Director of Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters starting in early May.
Sarah McCarthy, currently Director of Development for the BSO, has been named Interim Executive Director while they work to find a replacement for Hinrichs.
