Bangor homeless encampment cleanup to continue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Work will continue along Valley Avenue in Bangor as the City cleans up a large homeless encampment.

Public Works began cleanup Wednesday which will continue Thursday and possibly Friday.

Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie says all the people who formerly lived there have been placed into housing.

This project comes after months of federal assistance to identify and equip the 20 people who lived there.

The federal support team is now moving out, leaving the City to, as Laurie said, “take the training wheels off.”

She says the area is expected to be cleared and available for spectators during Saturday’s Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

“This was an area that was a recreational area,” Laurie said. “We want families to be able to return, we want the recreation, some folks were uncomfortable, so we thought this was the right solution and the right first try.

“I think we all succeeded yesterday, and now we’re doing the final parts of that, which will be the cleanup, and then the next step will be, how do we re-imagine how this area will be available to all members of our community?”

The cleanup is the final step in a process that involved multiple agencies and resulted in a new city strategy.

Those in temporary housing are continuing to receive case management services and medical check-ups as the City tries to “break the cycle” that leads to homelessness.

“We’ll hopefully be able to expand it to more than just encampments, and to help anyone who’s struggling with housing,” Laurie said. “Frankly, maybe we become the teachers to the communities and the areas around us.

“Other individuals in our community who may be in similar circumstances may go, ‘I believe.’ And, maybe, they’ll be a little faster to trust and a little faster to engage with an outreach worker if they know it will turn into permanent housing.”

During the work period, Valley Avenue from 14th Street Extension to Bruce Road will be closed to traffic.

That will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the late afternoon.

