Bangor Habitat store will host ‘Restock the Restore’ on Earth Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year where we can finally put our winter clothes away for the season.

While Mainers begin their spring clean out, Habitat for Humanity wants to help you.

On April 22, celebrations will take place for Earth Day and the Restock store in Bangor will be holding a Bangor Spring Clean Up event.

Melissa Huston is the Executive Director of the Restore in the greater Bangor region.

She said it’s a gentle reminder to the community that you can get rid of usable items in an efficient way and donate to the restore.

“It’s the perfect time to think about the Restore and we are hosting what we’re calling ‘Restock the Restore’,” said Huston.

“We have done what many people have done and spent the winter cleaning out and making space for everyone else’s spring cleaning, so as you are looking through items that you have in good condition but no longer have use for, there’s certainly a need out in the community.”

Any of the items brought into the restore will contribute to building programs.

Participants will also be in for a special treat.

During the event you can enjoy some Darling’s ice cream in front of the store while being productive and giving back.

Items that are acceptable include: Appliances (less than 10 years old), building materials, cabinets, countertops (min four feet in length), doors, electrical, flooring (full boxes), furniture, hardware, home décor, LED lighting and lamps, lumber, paint (unopened full cans), plumbing, rugs/ carpeting, shingles (full boxes), tools, vinyl siding (full boxes) and windows (double pane and storm).

They do not accept the following: Athletic equipment, automobile or boat parts, baby items, clothing or linens, curtains, blinds, draperies, electronics or office equipment, garage doors, gutters, hazardous materials, incandescent lighting, liquid household cleaners, open chemicals, mattress or box springs, miscellaneous nails or screws, toilets, unframed glass or mirrors, water heater, boilers or furnaces.

If you’re looking for more information for the event you can follow their Facebook page or stop by and someone will answer your questions.

