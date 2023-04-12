AG office warns Mainers about paving scams

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office warns Mainers paving scams have been on the rise costing people hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a bad paving job.

There are some red flags to look out for such as unlicensed pavers, unclear estimates, too-good-to-be-true pricing, and pavers who offer no contract.

You should also listen to what the paver has to say about leftover asphalt.

Reports show pavers should measure the right amount of asphalt used for a job, and due to the heat, leftover asphalt is not immediately reusable.

Also, beware of cash payments, and if you’re unsure about a potential project, you can call your local police department.

