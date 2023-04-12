Affidavit: Husband who fatally shot wife in Alfred told police he didn’t mean to

Officials were first called to the home on Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
Officials were first called to the home on Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
Apr. 12, 2023
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - New details have been released following a deadly shooting at a home in Alfred on Monday.

The unsealed police affidavit revealed that James Crow, 40, shot his wife in the head Monday, killing her.

Officials were first called to the home at 81 Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance.

The affidavit states Crow called police dispatchers and said he shot his wife and left the house. The couple’s 18-year-old son was home at the time of the shooting. Police escorted him out of the house.

When deputies arrived, they found Kristan Crow, 39, dead inside the residence.

While police were searching for Crow – a York County Sheriff’s deputy – was able to reach him by phone. According to the police affidavit, Crow confessed to the shooting and said, “He wasn’t a bad guy and that he didn’t mean to do it.”

A short time later, Crow was located in his pickup truck six miles away at a convenience store in Lyman – he was taken into custody without incident.

Police later discovered a semi-automatic pistol in the center console of the truck, according to the court papers.

James Crow made his first appearance in court over a Zoom call on Wednesday. He did not enter a plea.

A state police trooper, familiar with the couple, said he had made two previous calls for service to the Crow residence, according to court papers.

WMTW also learned James Crow filed for divorce just weeks ago in Biddeford District Court.

Crow is being held without bail at the York County Jail. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

