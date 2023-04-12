2023 Big Gig winner announced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a local business owner looking to vamp up your sales or if you’re contemplating starting up that business you’ve dreamt about, Maine is a unique place to do it.

There’s many opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with business experts, get pitching advice and more.

And one of those many great opportunities include the Big Gig.

Big Gig innovators and entrepreneurs provide a program with expert advice for startups and there’s a panel of seasoned business owners who guide them.

Three businesses won a five hundred dollar cash prize after winning the regular season episodes.

They all came together along with a wild card winner to give their final pitches at Kanu, competing for a five thousand dollar cash prize.

James Beaupre of the Devils half acre said he’s excited to have the opportunity and see where it’ll take the business.

“We’re really excited, this is an awesome program that the organization puts together and allows small companies like mine a chance to boost our growth and at least boost a lot of awareness about the great things we’re doing,” Beaupre said.

“We’re able to represent how success and dedication can happen as you move forward. You’re never left behind, you’re never alone and there’s resources for people to get out there and try something new and give it a shot.

“You don’t need to give up when you come home. You can always pick it back up and see where you end up,” Beaupre said.

Congratulations to all businesses who made it to the finale but can I get a drum roll please...

A huge congratulations to James on his awesome pitch because the devils’ half acre distillery were the lucky winners of the five thousand dollar grand prize.

If you’re looking to participate next season in the Big Gig you can go to biggig.org.

They said they’ll begin the next season in September of this year.

