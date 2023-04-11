VIDEO: Reckless drivers block traffic, hang out of windows with guns

By Rose Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Reckless drivers were seen doing donuts to stop traffic, and hanging out of windows while holding guns on video in Memphis.

According to WMC, a local driver filmed the incident Saturday afternoon, saying he was returning home after visiting the zoo with his children when the drivers began circling the area in front of him.

Memphis Police Department released a statement on the increase in reckless driving:

“The Memphis Police Department and other metropolitan cities across the nation have seen a similar increase in reckless driving and drag racing incidents. Acts of this nature are dangerous to those who choose to participate and to other citizens. The lives and safety of everyone who drives in our city are our priority, and these incidents will not be tolerated on Memphis streets and highways.

We will utilize every resource available to curb this trend and to ensure the safety and protection of all Memphians and our visitors. Recently, Chief Davis and her staff joined city council members, District Attorney General Mulroy, community leaders, and citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library to discuss reckless driving in Memphis.

We encourage everyone to slow down, drive safely and be courteous of other drivers. The life you save could be your own.”

The department says incidents like these happen in seconds and encourages the public to help get vehicle descriptions and tag numbers if they can be obtained safely.

