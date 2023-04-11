UMaine brings art and science together to share an important message

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Folks at UMaine are bringing art and science together.

Students from the Environmental Engineering Department and the Intermedia MFA program have joined together.

They’re presenting “Co-Translation: Making the Invisible Visible -- Nano-technology and Art versus PFAS and Micro-plastics.”

This collaborative art exhibit features works that explore the dangers of PFAS and micro-plastics.

Students say the partnership is bringing worlds together to carve a path to awareness and hopefully build solutions for the future.

Manisha Choudhary is a postdoctoral researcher with the Opul Research Grous at UMaine.

“When I say that there is water crisis in the world, a normal person feels like, ‘okay, it’s fine we have water crisis’. But if I show that thing rather than like in terms of like a picture or a movie or like a big painting or exhibition, then you know like the seriousness of that issue, how we have it in our daily life and how it can have impact on us like in normal things like carpet, in our food everywhere and then also what can be the treatment part,” Choudhary said.

The exhibit will be open at the UMaine Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center from April 10-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Maine Impact Week.

