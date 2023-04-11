Person of interest detained in connection with death at Alfred home

Alfred home
Alfred home(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT
LYMAN, Maine - Law enforcement officials detained a person of interest following the discovery of a body in Alfred Monday afternoon.

York County sheriff’s deputies and state police immediately began searching for the person of interest after the death was discovered at a home at 81 Waterboro Road along Route 202.

Officials say within an hour that person was taken into custody at a gas station in Lyman.

The victim’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

