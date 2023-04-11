Officials give tips on how to prevent wildfires this spring

Maine (WABI) - Wildfire season has started in Maine.

The Maine Forest Service has begun issuing daily fire class reports and several fires have already been reported over the last 24 hours.

The fire danger was listed as high for parts of Maine and is expected to get worse as the week progresses with warm, dry conditions in the forecast.

One of the largest fires reported Monday was in Washington County in Wesley where firefighters were battling a 60-acre fire from the ground and the air.

More from the wildfire in Wesley. #MEfire pic.twitter.com/J7dMWtpWA8 — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) April 10, 2023

Ranger Joshua Noyes reports that the wildfire in T19 MD (Washington) is now fully contained at 3 acres. 11 structures were protected. #MEfire pic.twitter.com/AVErbVlM4Z — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) April 10, 2023

Crews were able to keep the fire away from two buildings.

With the elevated fire danger, many towns announced they would not issue burn permits until conditions improved.

Maine has already experienced over 40 wildfires, consuming over 100 acres, this year.

According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Forest Protection Division, 90% of all wildfires are caused by people, destroying natural resources and property and threatening human life.

To prevent wildfires, officials ask that you check with your town hall, local fire service, or the Maine Forest Service before burning. Refer to maineburnpermit.com for open burning permits.

Always allow woodstove and fireplace ashes to cool before disposing of them.

Other critical steps to preventing wildfires include mindfulness of weather conditions, particularly wind, and using only easily controlled locations for burning.

And, most importantly, never use flammable gas-propellants.

