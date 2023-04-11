More Clouds & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is forecast to cross the state later today and tonight. This will bring us more cloudiness today along with the chance for a few rain showers this afternoon and evening, mainly north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Despite more clouds/less sunshine in the forecast today, temperatures will still warm nicely with highs reaching the 60s for most spots with areas south and west of Bangor possibly seeing highs closer to 70°. Also... as the front approaches today... we’ll feel the wind increasing becoming gusty later this morning through the afternoon with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. As the cold front crosses the state tonight... skies will turn partly cloudy in the wake of the front and the wind will shift to the west/northwest, ushering slightly cooler air into the region as the night progresses. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds could gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the night.

A gusty northwest wind will continue Wednesday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. We’ll see a brighter day too with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-40s to around 50° north and 50s elsewhere. High pressure returns to bring us beautiful weather for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Even warmer air will move in for Friday with highs reaching the 60s for most spots, some low 70s possible Bangor south and west. The nice weather will continue as we head into the weekend too.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs between 60°-70°. West/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows between 37°-45°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler. Highs between 48°-58°, coolest north. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

