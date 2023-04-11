Millinocket students introduced to career options during fair

Career fair at Stearns Junior/Senior High school(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Getting students ready for beyond high school.

That was the goal of a career fair at Stearns Junior/Senior High School in Millinocket on Tuesday.

It was made possible thanks to a $20,000 grant from the MELMAC Education Foundation.

Students in grades seven through 12 got to chat with about 30 area businesses, including WABI.

Our own Alyssa Thurlow and Mark Rediker were there teaching kids about the broadcast business.

The hope is to get students thinking about the different career paths that are out there, and see who is hiring.

”Around here in Millinocket, for a long time, it was graduate from high school and you go to the mill and it has been a lot of time since the mill has been here but now it’s a chance for kids to realize that they don’t have to move away. They can work from home in a lot of these businesses and stay here in Millinocket, or go out in the world and see different things and do different things,” said Kyle Leathers, Stearns Junior/Senior High School.

Organizers say they plan on holding this career again next year, with more participation from local businesses.

