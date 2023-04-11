Maine Supreme Judicial Court orders rewrite of public power referendum question

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court issued a ruling Monday requiring the Secretary of State’s office to reword a referendum question regarding a proposed public utility.

In November voters will weigh in on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company.

A group called Our Power is behind the proposal.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released wording about the question in January.

A Cumberland County judge ruled last month voters might not understand it and Bellows must revise it. The Secretary of State’s Office then appealed that decision.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s decision centered on Bellows’ use of the term “quasi-governmental” in the ballot question.

You can read the full ruling here: https://www.courts.maine.gov/courts/sjc/lawcourt/2023/23me025.pdf.

