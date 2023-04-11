Maine may consider stockpiling abortion pill, governor says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills says her administration is considering buying a stockpile of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy. (Cropped Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0)

This follows an announcement from Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey that he has joined 24 state attorneys generals in filing a multistate amicus brief urging the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block last week’s ruling by a Texas judge’s suspending FDA approval of mifepristone.

Mills called the suspension “reckless” and a “fundamental assault on women’s rights.”

“As the case moves through the courts, my Administration is also evaluating options, including procuring mifepristone if needed, to protect access to medication abortion for Maine women,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.