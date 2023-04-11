Maine joins multistate coalition in nationwide abortion battle

There have been several protests across the country to protect women's access to abortion.
There have been several protests across the country to protect women's access to abortion.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Monday joined a multistate coalition to challenge the decision issued by the Texas district court judge that could restrict medication abortion access nationwide.

The judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration didn’t properly approve a drug which has been on the market for more than 20 years.

The 24 attorneys general are urging the appeals court to continue to stay the lower court’s “unprecedented and legally erroneous decision” pending the appeal.

On Monday night, Governor Mills applauded the move.

She says quote - “As the case moves through the courts, my administration is also evaluating options, including procuring mifepristone if needed, to protect access to medication abortion for Maine women.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

The current owner, Randy Wadleigh will retire after leading the company for 35 years.
Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery changing ownership
According to the suit, the district routinely requires Ed Techs to work extra hours but...
Lawsuit claims Maine school district has not paid Educational Technicians appropriately
Pine Tree Power Company is moving forward
Maine Supreme Judicial Court orders rewrite of public power referendum question
Alfred home
Person of interest detained in connection with death at Alfred home