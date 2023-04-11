Maine joins multistate coalition in nationwide abortion battle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Monday joined a multistate coalition to challenge the decision issued by the Texas district court judge that could restrict medication abortion access nationwide.

The judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration didn’t properly approve a drug which has been on the market for more than 20 years.

The 24 attorneys general are urging the appeals court to continue to stay the lower court’s “unprecedented and legally erroneous decision” pending the appeal.

On Monday night, Governor Mills applauded the move.

She says quote - “As the case moves through the courts, my administration is also evaluating options, including procuring mifepristone if needed, to protect access to medication abortion for Maine women.”

