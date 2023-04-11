Holbrook School honors 40-year retiring basketball coach Bob Merritt with court dedication

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - There was a school-wide surprise in store for Holbrook basketball coach Bob Merritt.

Merritt was surprised during the school’s honors assembly (WABI)

“They let us know this morning that there was an honors assembly this afternoon. There was no inkling about the end of this assembly whatsoever. Whoever knew did a great job keeping it under wraps,” said Merritt.

Merritt’s retiring after 40 years coaching and teaching in Holden. There’s many lives he’s touched over the years, and they showed up.

“My son, Charlie, came all the way from Boston. I had family and friends from all over. I had former players here. Of course, now they have beards, and they’re over six feet tall, which I could have used when they were in eighth grade. It was terrific,” said Merritt.

“Twenty years ago, I was a coach that was just starting out at John Bapst. A couple years into my career, I met the Merritt family. They were dedicated to our family at John Bapst. They were dedicated to each other and continue to be. They were dedicated to Holbrook School, but more than anything, they were dedicated to anybody they cared about,” said Don O’Connell, John Bapst athletic director.

Now, the Devils’ home gym features Coach Merritt Court. Coach explained how his mentors helped him.

“There’s two people that already have their names on this building, and they were the biggest influences on the way I do things. With Mr. (Ralph) Russell, dedication was mentioned over and over and over again. He just led by example and taught me what it means to commit to Holbrook School. That was one name that was huge, and another name that’s up in our building was Pat Moores. I learned from her to come in on the weekends until you’re ready for the week ahead. Those two were my biggest influences here,” said Merritt.

The honor is just starting to sink in for Merritt.

“Well, I hope they take care of the floor (laughs). It’s terrific. It has the Red Auerbach touch. I don’t know where they got my signature from. My son, I’m sure, was involved in making all this happen,” said Merritt.

Coaching the Devils has been special.

“It’s instant-gratification teaching. You can call a timeout and review how to do a back-door cut. They go on the floor, they do it, and they pull it off. They feel good, and you feel good. I’ve put together all these whiz-bang lessons upstairs. In basketball, it’s an instant reward for what you’ve taught, and I love that. I’ve gotten that with every team, whether they won championships or they didn’t. I bleed Holbrook red, that’s for sure,” said Merritt.

It’s a fitting finish to an incredible career.

