Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery changing ownership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some changes coming to Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery change.

The franchise of 5 shops throughout Maine is being sold to a longtime employee Jason Clay.

The current owner, Randy Wadleigh will retire after leading the company for 35 years.

A sixth restaurant in Presque Isle is independently owned.

Clay has worked for Governor’s for 17 years, most recently as the director of operations.

He will take ownership at the end of May.

Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery has been in Maine for more than 60 years.

You can read the full statement below:

Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery (Governor’s) announced today that its company owned chain of 5 retail shops throughout Maine will transition to new ownership upon the retirement of owner Randy Wadleigh. Wadleigh, who has led the company for 35 years, will sell the chain to longtime employee Jason Clay. The 6th location in Presque Isle is an independently owned franchise.

Wadleigh acknowledges that he explored selling to a merger and acquisition company but thought better of it. “Governor’s Brand is iconic in the State of Maine. Ultimately, it was more important to me to keep the culture and Jason is ready. He’s smart, respected, educated, tech savvy, a hard worker, great listener and most importantly, rooted in the community,” Wadleigh states. “He’s been part of the Governor’s family for 17 years. Jason gives our brand the best shot to be successful for decades to come.”

Clay will take the helm at the end of May, 2023. “It is a great honor for me to shepherd a brand that has such a great Maine tradition and history. The fact that Randy and Leith & Donna [Wadleigh’s parents, founders of Governor’s] trust me to lead their business weighs very heavily on me. What an unbelievable opportunity.” says Clay.

But Governor’s fans should not fear, he says. “Change is inevitable. But changing just for the sake of change doesn’t make sense. While I’m sure that some things will be different when the transition happens, we have a great concept with great people. We’ll continue to follow this path and build on what Governor’s has been all about for the past 63 years.”

Of primary concern to both Wadleigh and Clay is a seamless transition. “I understand that there is a great deal of stress and anxiety involved in taking this step to ownership. Many people depend on you to make the right decisions and lead with integrity,” says Clay. “I’ll work hard to not let those people down. We’ll continue to build on what we’ve

built for many years under Randy’s leadership. We’re lucky to have his support and guidance as we continue on this journey.”

Relinquishing the reins of this iconic Maine business is not easy for Wadleigh, but he says it’s time. “As a child, I grew up in a booth eating cheeseburgers. Since the age of 10 I’ve worked summers until age 20 and full-time ever since. A 40+ year run is pretty good, I’d say.”

What’s next for Wadleigh? “For me, less worrying and stress. This gray hair didn’t just appear by itself! But I still have a vested interest for many, many years and will provide consultant services as long as it takes, especially over the next year or so.”

Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery has been a Maine tradition for more than 60 years, serving families good wholesome food and desserts throughout Maine.

Learn more at www.governorsrestaurant.com.

