Culvert failure could keep Levant road closed until 2025

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A road in Levant could be closed until 2025, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

It’s all due to a culvert failure that happened on Saturday.

A six-mile long detour is now in place.

The culvert was 40 years old, according to the DOT, but did not have any signs of problems.

The department is beginning design work to replace this culvert with either a new culvert or a bridge.

It says Lake Road is not expected to reopen until next year or even 2025.

