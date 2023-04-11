Cross Insurance Center launches ‘Big Ticket Giveaway’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How would you like tickets for you and three of your friends to see Old Dominion at the Cross Insurance Center for free?

And The Bangor State Fair?

And a monster truck show?

For one lucky fan, that wish will come true.

The Cross Insurance Center just launched a sweepstakes called the Big Ticket Giveaway presented by Fidium.

The winner will receive four club seat tickets to every public ticketed event at the CIC for a year, stating in June.

Entries are accepted now through the end of April with a winner announced in early May.

For more details or to enter the contest, visit crossinsurancecenter.com/fidium.

