Campaign worker charged with stealing from US Senate hopeful

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former campaign worker who accused one-time U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn of pointing a gun at him in a dispute over cryptocurrency is now accused of stealing $225,000 from the late candidate.

Matthew T. McDonald, who worked on Linn’s Senate bid in 2020, is accused of taking money from Linn that was supposed to be invested in “certain digital assets.”

The two men traded accusations and in October 2021 McDonald accused Linn of pointing a gun at him. Linn died in December 2021

McDonald was indicted last week on a single count of theft by deception. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer, and he didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

Linn was a conservative independent in the 2020 Senate race in Maine that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

He gained notoriety for his antics during the debates.

One debate stunt involved cutting up a mask from the podium, as he derided COVID-19 restrictions. He also replied “request denied” when debate moderators asked that he stay on topic. Later, he was present outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 protesting Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

