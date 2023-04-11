Breezy & Slightly Cooler Wednesday. Elevated Fire Weather Danger

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to thicken across the region as a cold front moves out of southern Canada. This front will bring a chance for scattered showers during the first half of the night. It will be a challenge for any precipitation to reach the surface as a dry airmass is controlling the region. Winds will also remain on the breezy side shifting out of the west and eventually the northwest once the front clears. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Overnight lows will be on the mild side with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Winds will shift from the SW to the NW as a cold front passes overnight. Winds will gust up to 25 mph. (WABI)

Behind the cold front on Wednesday, the breezy conditions remain, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. There will be increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 40s over the north with the rest of the region in the 50s and a few 60s towards the Augusta region. NW winds will be strongest in the mountains where gusts could reach 40 mph. Everywhere else should expect gusts up to 35 mph.

Breezy NW winds will gust up to 35 mph for most. Slightly stronger gusts expected in the mountains. (WABI)

A high fire danger threat is expected on Wednesday due to gusty winds, mild temperatures and a low relative humidity. Vegetation has not greened up just yet also helping to increase the fire danger. An elevated fire danger threat will last through Saturday.

An elevated fire weather danger is expected for the rest of the week. Highest will be Wednesday due to mild temperatures, breezy winds, dry vegetation & a low relative humidity. (WABI)

The upper-level ridge will begin to center itself on the northeast by Thursday and Friday. These will be our warmest days of the extended forecast. Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Friday will have plenty of sunshine with the chance for record breaking highs. Widespread 60s with locations along I-95 expected to reach the 70s.

Very nice temperatures on Friday as widespread 60s & 70s are likely. (WABI)

By the weekend, the upper-level ridge will move to our east allowing an upper-level low to begin to move in. Highs on Saturday will still be in the 50s & 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be another low-pressure system that will begin to move into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing more clouds and the chance for rain showers that will last through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will also return to near seasonable levels in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s. WNW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Breezy northwest winds with gusts in the mountains up to 40 mph with everywhere else, up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny skies. Widespread 60s for highs with some areas along I-95 headed for the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

