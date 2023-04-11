Bangor clearing out homeless encampments on Valley Ave.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city officials were at the Valley Avenue homeless encampments on Tuesday helping people make final arrangements to leave the area and move into housing.

Last week, the city announced encampments will no longer be allowed in that area.

The city manager tells us the Housing and Urban Development Technical Assistance team has been working with people at this encampment.

The City says there will be housing options available for all.

Public Works Crews will clear out what’s left of the encampments on Wednesday.

Valley Road from 14th Street Extension to Bruce Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. until mid-afternoon for that clean-up.

