Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a fantastic start to our work week. We’ll see sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid-50s to around 60° north and upper 50s to low 60s elsewhere. An upper-level disturbance moving into the state tonight will bring us more cloudiness for the overnight hours. The clouds will help to keep temperatures a bit warmer tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold front is forecast to cross the state later Tuesday. This will bring us a chance for some scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours with the best chance being over northern locales. Some warmer air moving in ahead of the front will allow temperatures to be a couple degrees warmer in most spots Tuesday afternoon. Look for highs to top off in the upper 50s to near 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. Coastal areas will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s due to a southwest breeze off the water. As the front moves to our east Tuesday night into Wednesday, slightly cooler air will move in on the backside of the front. Winds will pick up and will be gusty Wednesday with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s to around 50° north and 50s elsewhere. High pressure returns to bring us beautiful weather for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Even warmer air will move in for Friday with highs reaching the 60s to near 70° north and along the coastline, low to mid-70s for interior locales.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 57°-64°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 37°-43°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening, most numerous across the north. Highs between 57°-67°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere.

