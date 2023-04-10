Proposed bill would create harm reduction centers in the State

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Advocates for a bill that would create harm reduction health centers spoke at a public hearing this afternoon in Augusta.

They say the act is a pilot project to create a Two-year health center also known as an overdose prevention center.

The community-based resource center would be a safe, supervised space where a person could use pre-obtained substances.

Bill sponsors say there are over 120 centers like this throughout the world and there has never been a fatal overdose at one.

“When we look at the way the AIDS epidemic was handled, in the beginning days, people were concerned that handing out condoms and doing free HIV would encourage people to practice unsafe sex when we know in fact that isn’t the case. Same goes here, I mean people are experiencing dangerous drug use,” Zoe Brokos, a supporter of the bill said.

The health center will staffed by one or more health care professionals to provide referrals for counseling or other heath care services.

They say not only do they save lives, but also save money and help crowded emergency rooms.

