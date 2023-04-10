New Holden Police Chief reflects on larger than life predecessor

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday night, Eddie Benjamin will formally be sworn in as the new police chief in Holden.

It’s a bittersweet moment, just one month after his former boss and friend, Chris Greeley, passed away unexpectedly.

Joy Hollowell spoke to the new chief today about his journey of healing and hope for the future of Holden.

“This is a business, and we’re in the business of helping people,” says Holden’s newest police chief. “That’s who we are, and that’s not going to change.”

Eduardo “Eddie” Benjamin knows what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to the Holden Police Department.

“I learned from the best,” he says, smiling.

The best was Benjamin’s friend, mentor, and former boss- Chief Chris Greeley. The two met more than a decade ago when Greeley was a student of Benjamin’s at his Jiu Jitsu school in Brewer.

“He was like- you’d be good on the force because you’re good with people. You like people so this would be good for you.”

Benjamin began his law enforcement career as an officer at the Brewer Police Department in 2010. Five years later, he chose to come to Holden.

“Chief Greeley,” he says without hesitation. “That’s 100% how it happened. I was happy in Brewer, Brewer’s a good department. But the Chief reached out to me and said- Eddie, I can make your life better. We can work around your schedule because Holden’s a smaller department. We can work around your gym schedule so you don’t miss classes.”

In 2016, Benjamin was promoted to sergeant, and one year later, he became a lieutenant.

“So that was the plan,” Benjamin says, reflectively “He wanted me to take over the position.”

Of police chief. Greeley turned 60 last November and had every intention on retiring.

“And Donna, his wife, said - no, you’re not going to retire until you’re 67,” Benjamin says, chuckling. “And I was like, oh, that’s great because I have seven more years by your side.”

Sadly, that time would be cut short when Greeley died unexpectedly on March 9th. Benjamin recognizes the huge void left in Holden with his passing.

“You got here in the morning, and there is a little gift card for you here,” he recalls. “And there’s a little chocolate candy right there. And he was just that kind of person. He brightened people’s days.”

Community policing was a mission for Holden with Greeley’s 25 days of kindness program. Benjamin says that legacy continues, with the police department stepping up just a few days ago to help an elderly resident fix his furnace.

“Guys look at me and they sometimes joke and say - Greeley, Junior,” he says, with a twinkle in his eye. “But, I have big shoes to fill, and I’m up for the challenge.”

Chief Benjamin was born in Brazil where he went to a military high school and then served in the Brazilian army in the infantry. In 2003, after he completed his Masters in Business Administration, Chief Benjamin moved to the United States to improve his English-speaking skills.

Benjamin is a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In 2006, he opened a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Bangor.

He still teaches classes three or four times a week, mostly a night. He calls it his “mental health outlet.”

Chief Benjamin is a use of force instructor, a standardized field sobriety tests instructor and a drug recognition expert instructor. He has received several awards including 2019 & 2021 Holden Police Officer of the Year, 2021 & 2022 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Law Enforcement Recognition Award, 2020 & 2021 Top 10 Producers in the DRE program in Maine

