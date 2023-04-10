NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine

Radar-observed meteor fall
Radar-observed meteor fall(NASA)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Maine (WABI) - We hear of meteor showers, but what about the lone meteors that fall?

Just before noon on Saturday, eyewitnesses reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky.

Shortly after the sighting, folks reported a loud sonic boom near Calais.

NASA reviewed the the radar for that time frame, and discovered the first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine.

So far, there has been no report of finding any actual meteors or pieces on the ground.

But if anyone in the area spots and suspects any rocks found, the Astronomy Center can point you in the right direction.

”Don’t call me, not that I can’t try but I can tell you a little bit about the best source in the state for determining whether the rock you found is one is the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel. They are the specialists who are trained in mineralogy and geology and, and meteorites. They’re really the best source of information for, you know, is the thing you found actually a meteorite or is it a ‘meteor-wrong?’ A lot of people think it is and it’s not,” said Shawn Laatsch, Versant Power Astronomy Center.

Laatch adds to look out for the Lyrid meteor shower that peaks between April 21 and 22.

