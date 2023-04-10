Massive fire destroys a garage and workshop at Cooper Farm in Monmouth

Flames broke out around 10:45 p.m. at Cooper Farms on Norris Hill Road, according to Monmouth...
Flames broke out around 10:45 p.m. at Cooper Farms on Norris Hill Road, according to Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy.(Monmouth Fire Chief, Dan Roy)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - We have more information on the massive fire at Cooper Farms in Monmouth that destroyed a building close to the main storage.

Fire crews from several communities were dispatched to the farm on Norris Hill Road just before 11 on Saturday night.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy says it took hours to get the flames under control and they feared it would spread to the 40-thousand square foot manufacturing facility for apples.

He says the flames were difficult to fight because there were several vehicles with diesel fuel tanks that exploded during the fire.

Waste oil tanks and propane tanks also exploded and contributed to the fire.

“We put the fire out Saturday night into Sunday morning and then today, first thing this morning, the State Fire Marshall’s Office responded to assist us to conduct an investigation and that is what we will be doing this afternoon. We have been doing interviews since this morning, looking at some surveillance video and stuff like that. Now this afternoon, we will actually be digging through the fire debris trying to determine the fire origin and what caused it,” Roy said.

Roy says the fire started on the roof of the main structure but did not penetrate due to the brick wall.

An estimated 75 firefighters from numerous communities were on scene that night.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Gavel
Florida man pleads guilty in Bangor court to sexually exploiting a child, distributing child pornography
Trial begins over reviving Maine energy corridor project defeated in 2021 referendum
Victory Chimes
Historic Maine windjammer ‘Victory Chimes’ heading to auction
Maine Paid Leave Coalition
Sen. Mattie Daughtry talks paid family and medical leave at Bangor conference