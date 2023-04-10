Massive fire destroys a garage and workshop at Cooper Farm in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - We have more information on the massive fire at Cooper Farms in Monmouth that destroyed a building close to the main storage.

Fire crews from several communities were dispatched to the farm on Norris Hill Road just before 11 on Saturday night.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy says it took hours to get the flames under control and they feared it would spread to the 40-thousand square foot manufacturing facility for apples.

He says the flames were difficult to fight because there were several vehicles with diesel fuel tanks that exploded during the fire.

Waste oil tanks and propane tanks also exploded and contributed to the fire.

“We put the fire out Saturday night into Sunday morning and then today, first thing this morning, the State Fire Marshall’s Office responded to assist us to conduct an investigation and that is what we will be doing this afternoon. We have been doing interviews since this morning, looking at some surveillance video and stuff like that. Now this afternoon, we will actually be digging through the fire debris trying to determine the fire origin and what caused it,” Roy said.

Roy says the fire started on the roof of the main structure but did not penetrate due to the brick wall.

An estimated 75 firefighters from numerous communities were on scene that night.

