Local residents relishing change as spring temperatures take hold

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday kick-started what is expected to be a beautiful stretch of weather across the state.

Folks were out and about in Bangor and Brewer over the weekend to enjoy the sunshine and the long awaited warmth that comes with it.

Our reporter Grace Bradley went out to see what folks were most excited about as we thaw into spring.

“It’s just relaxing, taking it easy.”

“The sun is hot today, the breeze is cold. I’m feeling like a plant, photosynthesizing.”

“Probably getting out and getting the dog outside more, honestly.” “I second that, and the weather. Get rid of the snow.”

“Peace, pleasure. All I can do is have pleasure in this weather. It’s like, oh my gosh, you know. It’s finally no snow, no nothing. I can be out here with my sneakers.”

“Oh, flowers, warm weather, sun!” “About the same” “Long waiting, waiting for it impatiently!”

“Oh, because it gets warmer and the flowers bloom and the trees are budding! What more could we want than spring? I think it’s wonderful and the grass turns green. I think it’s a great time of year.”

And with the changing seasons, it’s great for local business.

“Being here, we’re super hyped to have a whole bunch of people coming in for the summer and enjoying the warm weather with us. Yeah, it brings in great energy to the coffee shop.”

“Oh, the transition is huge. We have this outdoor patio, people come in, they can eat, enjoy the views, listen to the concerts. It’s just a boom for our business when spring happens.”

Whether it’s through gardening, hiking, or just enjoying the nice weather, it seems like the folks and businesses around Bangor are ready to spring into spring!

GRACE BRADLEY WABI TV-5 NEWS BANGOR>

