Increasing Clouds & Wind Tuesday. Mild Week Ahead!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This week will consist of quiet conditions with above normal temperatures. A surface high-pressure system along with an upper-level ridge will help provide great Spring conditions for most of the week.

A few clouds will move into the region overnight. Lows tonight will remain above normal with most locations staying above freezing in the 30s and low 40s.

By Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of a fast-moving low. This low will pass to our northeast by the afternoon and evening. An associated cold front will produce a few scattered showers during the overnight timeframe. Tuesday will have highs in the 50s & 60s. SW winds will increase throughout the day and by the afternoon will gust up to 30 mph.

Breezy conditions Tuesday with SW winds gusting up to 30 mph. (WABI)

Behind the cold front on Wednesday, the breezy conditions remain, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. There will be increasing sunshine with highs staying in the 50s. NW winds will be strongest in the mountains where gusts could reach 40 mph. Everywhere else should expect gusts up to 30 mph.

NW winds on Wednesday will be strongest in the mountains where gusts up to 40 mph are possible. (WABI)

The upper-level ridge will begin to center itself on the northeast by Thursday and Friday. These will be our warmest days of the extended forecast. Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Friday will have plenty of sunshine with the chance for record breaking highs. Widespread 60s with locations along I-95 expected to reach the 70s with some spots close to 80° near Augusta.

A warm almost Summer-like day on Friday with highs in the 60s & 70s. (WABI)

By the weekend, the upper-level ridge will move to our east allowing an upper-level low to begin to move in. This will send our temperatures back down into the upper 50s and mid 60s with a mixture of sun & clouds.

There will be another low-pressure system that will begin to move into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing more clouds and the chance for rain showers.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s and low 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for afternoon/evening rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. SW wind 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Breezy northwest winds with gusts in the mountains up to 40 mph with everywhere else, up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny skies. Widespread 60s for highs with some areas along I-95 headed for the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

