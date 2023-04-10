Historic Maine windjammer ‘Victory Chimes’ heading to auction

Victory Chimes
Victory Chimes(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WABI) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a 128-foot wooden schooner, now is your chance.

The historic Maine windjammer Victory Chimes is heading to auction.

According to Keenan Auction Company, there was an unsuccessful attempt to find a new owner for the vessel, and the current US Coastguard certification has expired.

However, they say there are many good years left in its service.

Victory Chimes is a three-masted, gaff-rigged schooner that first launched in April 1900.

It earned the designation of a National Historic Landmark and was featured on the Maine State Quarter.

The 16-day online bidding period begins Sunday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

For more information visit keenanauction.com.

